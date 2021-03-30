The City of Emporia Public Works Department will conduct a one-day Community Cleanup on Saturday, May 1 at 7 a.m. to reduce litter and enhance the appearance of our community.
Residents are encouraged to participate in this event. If anyone would like to participate, we will meet at Roses in the Emporia Shopping Center at 7 a.m. Trash will be picked up on streets, parks, vacant lots, walkways, median strips, or neglected public areas, etc. Supplies will be provided for the event.
Grass, leaves and yard or garden waste must be bagged and kept separate from other refuse.
If you have any questions about the Clean-up day, please feel free to contact the Public Works Department at 634-4500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.