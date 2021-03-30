Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.