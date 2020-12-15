A split 2-2 vote from the Greensville County Board of Supervisors means County employees will not be awarded annual merit increases until January 2021 at the earliest.
The Board was presented with a chance to rescind Resolution #21-28. Passed on Aug. 17 by a 3-1 vote, the resolution imposed a moratorium on the awarding of annual merit increases to County employees due to hardships imposed on Greensville County by the COVID-19 crisis. The Board voted assuming the possibility that the County’s tax revenue may be less than in previous years.
The County’s current tax revenue for 2020 is 89.3%, the highest in the last four years.
The resolution states that unless the moratorium is rescinded at an earlier date, the Board would review the moratorium at a meeting in January 2021.
Board Chairman Belinda Astrop and Supervisor Tony Conwell voted to rescind the moratorium.
