LAWRENCEVILLE – Senator Jennifer McClellan, a democrat, met with citizens at the Brunswick County Conference Center recently to talk about her campaign for Congress. She is campaigning for the 4th Congressional District seat that was held by the late Congressman Donald McEachin. The election will take place on Feb. 21, Republican Leon Benjamin is on the ballot as the republican nominee.
The Brunswick County Democratic Committee and the James Solomon Russell Museum – Archives hosted the event.
McClellan fielded questions from the audience. Supervisor Welton Tyler asked her to work to protect Social Security. Elizabeth Burns, Chair, Brunswick County School Board, urged McClellan to support access to broadband, still a barrier for many in Southside Virginia. McClellan said federal money has been allocated to expand broadband access but agreed having adequate access to broadband is a necessity in today’s world. Someone suggested more money be spent on teaching parenting skills.
McClellan said that she would support more funding for substance abuse prevention that includes expanding Medicaid treatment for counseling and community services. She said statistics show that taking drugs to medicate can lead to criminal activity and then to the criminal justice system. McClellan said that prevention is as important as treatment. She said gun violence has dominated the news lately and will work for action to curb gun violence.
“We have to get at what is the root cause behind gun violence to properly address the issue. How did a 6-year-old have access to a gun? School shootings are a critical issue for us all,” McClellan said.
Following her talk, McClellan visited the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives, where she received an update on the work the museum has been doing since her last visit. She discussed the involvement of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and other upcoming projects with members of the museum’s board.
“I can see the work that has been done since my last visit,” said McClellan. “It is important to preserve this important part of history and I look forward to visiting again.”
The James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives is located on the second floor of the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868. The museum is a 501 © 3 organization. For more information send an email to jsrspc1888@gmail.com or call (434) 848-2173 or visit jsrussell.org.
