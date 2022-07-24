VIRGINIA BEACH — Everyone has a bad day every now and then, but how you choose to deal with it, especially behind the wheel, can be a life-and-death decision.
“Road rage is often confused with aggressive driving”, says Kate Wilson, AAA Tidewater traffic safety manager. “Aggressive driving can be characterized as excessive speeding, following to closely, failing to obey traffic laws and making improper turns and maneuvers. Road rage is characterized by motorists turning to violence – throwing objects at a vehicle or using their vehicle as a weapon.”
You don’t want to be anywhere near drivers experiencing road rage. If you do find yourself near a driver who is angry, here are a couple of tips:
• Do not respond to that driver and avoid eye contact.
• Be tolerant and forgiving; they may just be having a really bad day.
• Be sure to allow enough room around your vehicle so you can escape if you need to.
• Do not get out of your vehicle.
• If necessary, call 911 for assistance or dial #77 to call Virginia State Police.
• Remember, you can only control your own behavior.
• Make sure you behave wisely and always make good judgement decisions.
AAA offers these tips on what drivers can do and avoid doing, to prevent a nearby driver from becoming an aggressive or enraged driver:
• Communicate early and clearly. Use your turn signals and turn them off when you are done.
• Make sure the space you’re moving into is clear, and that nobody is about to enter that space.
• Do not encroach on another diver’s space.
• Dim your headlights down from high beam when oncoming traffic is approaching.
• Stay to the right – do not block the left lane, so faster traffic can move by.
• If you need to use your horn, a couple of quick taps is often better than one long blast.
• Consider investing in a dash camera so that there are no discrepancies in case of an incident.
About AAA Tidewater
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
