The parameters for future solar projects in Greensville County will remain unchanged after a joint meeting between the County Board of Supervisors and County Planning Commission Tuesday evening.
The Planning Commission voted 5-1-1 against making any changes to the County’s new, upcoming Comprehensive Plan in regards to regulations for future proposed solar developments in the County.
Berkley Group Director of Partnerships Darren Coffey led the discussions. The Berkley Group has been working with the County to develop their Comprehensive Plan.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing in April seeking feedback from citizens about desired changes for future solar projects. The commission brought multiple proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan to Tuesday’s meeting with Supervisors.
The biggest decision of the night came when the commission voted against adding the solar regulations in the Comprehensive Plan to the County’s Zoning Ordinance itself. As Coffey and others noted, adding strict requirements for solar developments to the Zoning Ordinance would create a huge barrier to entry for potentially viable and fruitful proposals that do not meet the extensive requirements.
Planning Commission member Kim Wiley said she did not believe that any further restrictions needed to be put in place.
“We can sit here all day and talk about ‘should it be 1500 acres or 800 acres’,” Wiley said, “and at the end of the day, what have we accomplished? Because we could miss out on a good project if the project were 1200 acres. Or we could approve a project that was smaller that we shouldn’t have because we’re trying to meet some artificial number. If we hear every case, we can vote it up, we can vote it down – we can listen to it. I think that we’re cutting off our nose to spite our face when we put all of these arbitrary restrictions that are just pulled out of the air.”
Two suggestions were considered in regards to the physical spacing of solar developments. One amendment would have placed a 1.5-mile minimum distance between solar facilities. The other would have required all solar facilities to be at least one mile from any municipal boundaries.
Multiple amendments were proposed to the Zoning Ordinance as well. An amendment was proposed to raise the minimum output of future utility-scale facilities to 5mW from the current floor of 1mW. Other amendments would have required facilities to cover less than 1,000 acres with no greater than 75% panel coverage, as well as requiring any future development to be located within one mile of existing transmission lines.
