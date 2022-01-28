Earlier Thursday morning, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the state police responded to a stabbing incident at the south island of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, in the city of Hampton. Two co-workers, both employees for Hampton Roads Connecting Partners (HRCP), VDOT’s section handling the HRBT expansion project, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical altercation. One of the adult males involved had been stabbed three (3) times. The victim was able to provide the identity of the suspect, who, after the stabbing, fled the scene in his vehicle.
The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene. The investigating trooper obtained a malicious wounding warrant for 43 year old Jason Burl.
Throughout the day, troopers worked to locate Burl at his last known addresses. At approximately 3:32 p.m., Burl was located at Red Cedar Court, in the city of Chesapeake, and was taken into custody without incident.
Burl was taken to the Chesapeake City Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.