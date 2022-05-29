RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Friday that his office has convened a working group pursuant to a legislative request to address organize retail crime in the Commonwealth. Membership of the working group includes representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, Governor's Office, law enforcement, legislators, prosecutors, brick and mortar retailers, and online marketplaces. The group will discuss the broad issue of organized retail crime and the growth of stolen and counterfeit goods being sold via online marketplaces, and begin reviewing potential strategies to tackle the issue.
Attorney General Miyares Launches SB 341 Organized Retail Crime Working Group
- Contributed
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Corrections officer charged with sale, distribution of marijuana
- Virginia Reports First Presumed Case of Monkeypox
- Police investigate shooting death of Emporia resident
- 25th annual Taste of Brunswick Festival planned
- ALERT: At risk missing person
- State DSS officials visit Sussex in praise of changes
- Virginia Correctional Enterprises Delivers Amazing Results for Virginia
- Virginia farmers preparing for sweet berry season
- Greensville Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 officer
- Business Spotlight: Emporia Dental
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.