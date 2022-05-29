-

Attorney General Jason Miyares

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Friday that his office has convened a working group pursuant to a legislative request to address organize retail crime in the Commonwealth. Membership of the working group includes representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, Governor's Office, law enforcement, legislators, prosecutors, brick and mortar retailers, and online marketplaces. The group will discuss the broad issue of organized retail crime and the growth of stolen and counterfeit goods being sold via online marketplaces, and begin reviewing potential strategies to tackle the issue.