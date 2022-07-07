Richmond – On Wednesday, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement after the Richmond Police Department announced its units had successfully stopped a mass shooting attempt in Richmond on the Fourth of July:
“On a weekend meant to celebrate the independence and birth of our nation, we watched as gun violence ravaged communities across the United States. From the mass shooting in Highland Park to the shooting on West Broad Street in Jackson Ward in my district, too many Americans experienced pain and suffering during what should have been a weekend of celebration.
“Thankfully, the Richmond Police Department, in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, successfully disrupted a planned mass shooting in our Commonwealth’s capital. This would not have been possible without the help of a hero citizen, who called in to warn about the suspected attack. It is reassuring to see such effective cooperation between citizens and our police force, and I applaud all who were involved in the effort.
“Thanks to the diligence and heroism of our Richmond police force, an unfathomable act of violence was stopped, and countless lives were saved. I extend my sincere thanks to the Richmond Police Department for protecting our community from another senseless tragedy.”
