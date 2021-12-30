After a long and contentious process, the Supreme Court of Virginia unanimously approved a new set of congressional and state legislative district boundaries which could determine the fate of elections for the next decade.
This comes after a long and contentious process in which the special bipartisan redistricting commission failed to come to a consensus on new maps for Congress and the General Assembly. Two court-appointed “special masters”, one from each party, were brought in to finish the job.
According to the court order, the new maps are effective immediately and will take effect with the November 2022 elections.
Emporia and Greensville County will share Congressional District 83 with Brunswick County, Sussex County, Southampton County (but not the town of Franklin), most of Isle of Wight County, and part of Dinwiddie County.
While residents of Emporia and Greensville County, as well as surrounding areas, will have to get used to going under a new district number, the actual makeup of the district has changed very little. The only major difference between the old District 75 and the new District 83 is the addition of the western portion of Isle of Wight County and southern Dinwiddie County.
Emporia and Greensville County have also been moved from the 18th Senate District to the 17th District, which will also include Brunswick County, Southampton County, Isle of Wight County, and the towns of Franklin and Suffolk, as well as the western portion of Dinwiddie County and part of Norfolk.
Emporia and Greensville County will remain in Congressional District 4, which still includes Richmond and, according to FiveThirtyEight projections, leans Democratic.
