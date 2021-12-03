In October, Emporia Sanitation Supervisor Anthony Gillus presented a proposal to the Emporia City Council to address the problem of residents and businesses leaving trash receptacles on the street long after waste collection. the waste. The City’s governing accepted the proposal that would fine repeat offenders.
The violation would be $25,” City Manager William Johnson said. “It would also be on a complaint-driven basis, so there will be some time for residents to remove their cans. You would get a warning, and after that, you would get a written notice that you would receive a fine. Hopefully, everyone will adhere to it, and we won’t have to issue an additional fine.”
Violators can expect a notice of warning for a first offense. The notice is a paper hangar on the door of the resident or business. Repeat offenders will see the $25 added to their water bill.
In other action:
— The Council approved $46,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Greensville Volunteers Fire Department and Greensville Rescue Squad. The GVFD is set to receive $30,500. The GVRS gets $16,000. The City’s governing body initially discussed the plan on July 27. City Attorney Eric Gregory said the one-time bonus using ARPA funding fits the criteria.
—The Council appropriated $13,000 to the FY22 budget to complete the rehabilitation and relocation of the East Atlantic St. Neighborhood Project. The revenue comes from the 2017 Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development agreement for the West Atlantic Street Neighborhood Project. Johnson said that the grant period expired for West Atlantic. The revenue is allowable for transfer to the project on East Atlantic St.
_The City’s governing body approved the addition of $14,720 for exterior renovations to the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce building on Halifax St. Johnson said unexpected issues arose when the repairs began. More siding replacement than originally anticipated was needed, which led to more of the structure needing painting.
— The Council reappointed Meade Horne to another three-year term on the City’s Highway Safety Commission. Horne’s term expired on Sept. 30.
