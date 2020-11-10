RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) is currently accepting applications for fuel assistance online and at all local departments of social services through Friday, Nov. 13.
Applications may also be submitted by telephone by contacting the Enterprise Customer Service Center, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at (855) 635-4370.
Fuel assistance provides state support to assist low-income households in meeting their home energy needs such as electricity, natural and liquid propane gas, oil, kerosene, coal and wood. Assistance may also be available to support delivery and installation charges as well as connection or reconnection fees. The program is funded by the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program federal block grant.
To qualify for fuel assistance, the maximum gross monthly income for a one-person household must not exceed $1,383. For a household of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $2,839.
“Fuel assistance provides critical support to vulnerable citizens who need and deserve a safe and warm environment during the cold, winter months,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Our agency remains committed to providing opportunities for households to receive assistance to meet their energy needs, which are likely increasing due to the extended time families are now spending at home working, social distancing or virtually learning.”
Virginians who do not qualify for fuel assistance may be eligible to receive energy assistance support through the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program, a new program established to help households affected by COVID-19 in meeting their home energy needs. To apply online or to check eligibility for fuel assistance, visit the CommonHelp website at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov. For more information regarding VDSS energy assistance programs, visit https://www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/ea/index.cgi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.