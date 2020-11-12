SOUTH HILL — VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill would like to welcome Katie Vemireddy, M.D. to our family of health care providers. Vemireddy specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Vemireddy is a native Virginian and said she is excited to be back in her home state caring for other Virginians as well as North Carolinians.
“I enjoy working with and caring for women of all ages. My greatest interests are obstetrics, contraception, and preventive health,” she said.
Vemireddy earned her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville and completed her residency training at Greenville Health System (PRISMA Health) in Greenville, South Carolina.
Most recently, Vemireddy worked as an OB/GYN for Novant Health Mint Hill in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her certifications and memberships include the American Board of Obstetricians & Gynecology, the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and the American Medical Association.
Vemireddy is now accepting patients at CMH Women’s Health Services located inside the C.A.R.E. Building at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. To schedule an appointment, call (434) 584-2273 (CARE).
Vemireddy joins Dr. Darrell Brown, OB/GYN, Dr. Ramesh Seeras, OB/GYN and Terry Wooten, Certified Nurse-Midwife, in providing a complete range of personalized and preventive gynecologic care to women at every stage of life.
To view a full list of services visit: VCU-CMH.org
Vemireddy lives in South Hill with her husband and enjoys travel, cooking, reading, and watching movies.
