Get those bats and gloves ready!
Despite the recent winter weather, the Emporia Greensville Recreation Association is already preparing for the return of youth sports in the spring.
From Feb. 1 through March 6, parents can register children ages 5-18 for Spring baseball and softball leagues. Registration costs $45, and all signups are held at the UPS Store at 916 W Atlantic St. in Emporia.
Youth sports makes its return to Meherrin River Park while COVID-19 cases in the area are still very high. But EGRA Board of Directors member Rebekah Moss said the organization is working closely with Emporia city officials to make sure the safest decisions are being made throughout the season.
EGRA partnered with Brunswick County to host a six-week long baseball season in the fall. The league implemented COVID safety protocols to make sure that baseballs were the only equipment being shared. Dugouts were stocked with hand sanitizer, and coaches. EGRA even received CARES Act funding to install extra bleachers so that guests could socially distance from one another.
Moss said she was impressed by the individual responsibility taken by coaches and parents in the fall, and expects much of the same during the upcoming season.
“It’s nice to give kids something to do after an entire spring and summer of not doing much of anything at all,” Moss said.
EGRA is also currently running an adult co-ed volleyball league hosted at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, who Moss says has been gracious over the years in sharing facilities with EGRA.
