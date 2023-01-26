Southampton County cotton and peanut producer M. L. Everett Jr. of Capron was recognized Jan. 24 for 15 years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.
VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented an award to Everett at a Farm Bureau meeting in Richmond.
As the organization’s District 13 director, Everett represents Farm Bureau producer members in the counties of Charles City, Dinwiddie, Greensville, James City, New Kent, Prince George, Southampton, Surry, Sussex and York.
He chairs the VFBF Peanut Advisory and Cotton Advisory committees. He also is president of the State Fair of Virginia Youth Development Board and serves on the oversight committee for The Meadow Event Park.
Everett is a member of the Southampton County Farm Bureau board of directors and a past president of that organization. He currently serves on the boards of the Virginia Peanut Growers Marketing Association and the Chowan Basin Soil and Water Conservation District. He previously served on the boards of the Virginia Peanut Growers Association, the Virginia Cotton Growers Association and the Virginia Crop Improvement Association. He also chairs the pastor-parish relations committee for the Capron United Methodist Charge.
He and his wife, Jeanette, co-own Everett Farms Inc. In addition to cotton and peanuts, they grow soybeans, corn, wheat, rye, hay and timber on 1,465 acres. They also own 60 head of cattle. The 1977 North Carolina State University graduate holds a degree in livestock technology.
The Everetts have two adult children.
With 133,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry. For more news and information visit vafb.com/newsroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.