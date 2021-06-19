WASHINGTON D.C — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued a statement following House passage of S. 475, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, to designate June 19th as a federal holiday.
“June 19th is an important day for our nation and its history. Recognized as the oldest celebration to mark the end of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth commemorates the day when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word from Union Forces that the Civil War had ended and that they were free. Juneteenth is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s sordid history with slavery, acknowledge and commemorate the progress that has been made, and renew our commitment to advancing equity and justice for all.
“Today’s passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act is an important step in honoring the African American community and commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, but we cannot stop here. We must continue the fight to combat systemic racism and racial inequalities in all facets of American life and to ameliorate the harm African American communities have faced for generations.
“I applaud my colleagues in the House and Senate for passing this crucial legislation, and I look forward to celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday this year and in the years to come.”
Congressional App
Challenge
McEachin announced the start of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for all middle and high school students in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District, which includes Emporia-Greensville.
The annual competition challenges students to create an original software application. The winner will be eligible to have their app displayed in the U.S. Capitol, featured on the U.S. House of Representatives website, and will be invited to attend the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill reception.
“The annual Congressional App Challenge is an exciting chance for students to harness their STEM-related knowledge and potentially develop the next best app. I have been so impressed with previous competitors’ creativity and command of coding software,” said McEachin. “Computer science is a burgeoning industry and continues to present new career opportunities. I encourage all eligible students to enter this year’s competition, and I look forward to seeing your innovative apps.”
The Congressional App Challenge is an opportunity for students to compete against their peers and test their abilities in coding and computer science. The competition provides students with the chance to hone their skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) disciplines and begin exploring new industries and potential future career paths.
The Congressional App Challenge is open to all students who reside in or attend school in the Fourth Congressional District. Students may begin pre-registering for the event today on the Congressional App Challenge website. Official launch of the competition begins on June 24. The deadline to submit an app is Nov. 1.
