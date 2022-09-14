Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia.
Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
“I’m frustrated that we have a shortage right now. It has been a persistent shortage over many years, and it hasn’t been closed, and that’s why today’s executive directive is focused on the near-term challenges, but also getting at some of these long-term solutions.,” Youngkin told reporters during a visit to Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County. According to the Virginia Department of Education, middle school and special education are the areas with the greatest teacher shortages, followed by primary education.
Under the directive, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow will be permitted to issue teaching and renewal licenses to out-of-state and retired teachers whose licenses may have lapsed. Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera and others from the administration will be charged with developing legislative proposals to loosen regulations for teacher licensure and policies to support the provision of childcare inside schools. Inadequate funding for schools that are not completely certified is one obstacle that may be related to issues with recruiting and retention. In comparison to fully accredited schools, schools lacking complete accreditation had a higher percentage of inexperienced teachers, according to a VEA report. Additionally, in October 2021, the teacher vacancy rates in schools without complete accreditation were twice as high as those in schools with full accreditation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.