When Javon and Linda Thomas went to work to bring a Good Friday event for all of Emporia-Greensville in 2017, they didn't know how the community would respond. It produced a sparse crowd in the first year. Fast-forward five years, and it's genuinely sprouted into a community event. When the Good Friday service was underway, there wasn't an empty parking spot leading to Veterans Memorial Park. It didn't matter. People parked away from the site and walked.
Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt brought words of encouragement to the service. He told the parishioners of the event that Thomas Family Boots on the Ground have poured out their hearts to bring the community together through the years. He said the community can't have unity without love.
"Why is unity so important? Unity brings hope, love, forgiveness, and success," Jarratt said. "There is power in unity."
Pastor Larry Walczkowski of Emporia's Word of Life Assembly of God Church served as the Master of Ceremonies for Good Friday. He introduced a handful of distinguished dignitaries to pray over the community and the nation. State House Representative Otto Wachsmann-R (75th) was on hand to pray with the people.
The first-term delegate was tasked to pray over conflicts and wars in the community and worldwide. Wachsmann delivered a heartfelt prayer for the soldiers and citizens of Ukraine and U.S.military personnel throughout the world. As he continued in prayer, his focus shifted locally.
"We also come to you today to guard over our community," Wachsmann said. "Please give those who are lost in our schools, workplaces and our homes, the strength, desire and courage to put down any disruptive thoughts and come together as one — for we desire the world to be in your image and caring nature. Thank you Lord for your blessings, and we pray that you will provide us the strength to work together as one, to replace the unrest in our world and our community."
Local pastors Doretha Allen, Bruce Artis, Audrey Mitchell, Dexter Taylor, Rick Hurst, Shontesha Price, Dale Smith, Ken Arrington, Harvey Baker, Tom Spizzirri, and Corey Lee provided prayers of encouragement to the flock that came to the service.
Not all of the prayers came from ordained ministers. Emporia Commissioner of Revenue Joyce Prince prayed over our government leaders, asking for guidance in their decisions and over the schools. YMCA Executive Director Kristin Vaughan prayed for the health of the community.
The seven-member Community Unity Fellowship Choir represented five churches yet came together as a part of the unity theme that continued through the one-hour service. The Good Friday Community Fellowship had an exciting twist. Pastor Bishop Audrey Mitchell opened and closed the ceremony by blowing the ancient musical horn called a shofar. It is an instrument used for Jewish religious purposes.
Andy Lucy of WEVA Radio was on hand to record the service. Those unable to attend received a second chance to participate in the service by listening to a recorded broadcast on the Emporia radio station at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The pastor of Emporia's Emmanuel Worship Center, Arrington, was delighted with the Good Friday Community Fellowship Service. It was put together in 2017 by Thomas Family Boots on the Ground and has run annually since that time.
"If you notice, Javon and Linda stay in the background," Arrington said. "When they put together a service they are always staying out of the limelight and remain in the background."
Linda and Javon said the Good Friday service is not a Thomas Family Boots on the Ground event. They stressed the Good Friday Community Fellowship belongs to the community.
"Good Friday represents oneness with the whole world," Javon said. "It's what Jesus did on our behalf to show us that we need to continue to work in the community. It's not about the blacks, and it's not about the whites. When Jesus came, he came and died for souls. If we get that in our minds it will stay on our minds. If we continue to humble ourselves, and know the real meaning of Good Friday, real people will come out and receive what we all need, and that's change in our lives."
On Friday, the community overfilled the parking lot by Veterans Memorial Park and came together in unity and love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.