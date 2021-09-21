Greensville County is third in Virginia for women between the ages of 15-19 giving birth. Only Martinsville and Petersburg top those numbers in the Commonwealth.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a three-year grant to the Virginia Department of Social Services Division of Child Support Enforcement to assist youth and young adult parenting and outreach efforts.
“We want to raise awareness about the various child support programs that are currently available and those that are in development,” said Barbara Lacina, director of the Division of Child Support Enforcement. “We know that children with economically stable and actively involved parents have better outcomes in school, health, behaviors, socialization, and life choices. This grant will support efforts to prevent the need for child support services through education and planning for young people.”
The grant provides access to parent and relationship education, employment services, and the child support program.
The birth rate for females between the ages of 15-19 is 16.7 per 1,000 females. It’s 41 per 1,000 in Greensville County.
Sixty-four Virginia cities and counties surpassed the national teen birth rate.
