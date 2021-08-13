Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leanne Patrick touched on her organization’s reach as the guest speaker at Tuesday’s Emporia Rotary Club meeting at Southern Virginia Medical Center.
The Littleton, North Carolina-based Chamber represents the five counties in two states sharing the Lake Gaston shoreline. No surprise there. Its reach extends beyond the lake’s boundaries, including Emporia-Greensville.
“We serve nine to 10 different counties, including several businesses up here in Emporia-Greensville such as the YMCA and Jensen Mechanical,” Patrick said.
The creation of man-made Lake Gaston in 1963 fulfilled an effort to bring a power source to the region. In Virginia, Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties have Lake Gaston shoreline. Halifax, Northampton, and Warren Counties are the North Carolina Counties touching the lake.
In 1968 a group of businessmen got together to create the Lake Gaston Chamber of Commerce. It’s been a vital cog in the lake community for 53 years. The growth and expansion of the organization hit the fast lane six years ago during a rebrand as the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce. The organization sports approximately 475 members.
What is a Chamber of Commerce?
“It’s an organization that supports local businesses and the community at large,” Patrick said. “It’s not a new idea. The first Chamber was created in France in 1599. The first one in North America was in Canada in 1750.”
The Lake Gaston Foundation is the non-profit arm of the Chamber. Its leaders gather revenue for distribution back into the community. As a tourist destination, access to electric vehicle charging stations is a Lake Gaston Foundation project. After all, People with electric vehicles vacation where access to keep them on the road is handy.
Currently, the nearest charging station to the lake is in Warrenton, North Carolina. Patrick believes electric vehicle charging stations on the lake gives tourists another choice when planning vacations.
Patrick and her Office Manager Mary Lou Kellogg take care of the day-to-day activities. The 2357 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, North Carolina office is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patrick and Kellogg send out three newsletters electronically to members weekly. Visitors receive regional information, maps or leave business cards at the site. Referrals for member businesses are a critical piece of the puzzle. Fourteen Board members assist in the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce mission. Still, it is only one part of the operation. Volunteers keep the Chamber’s engine running smoothly.
“They are our boots on the ground,” Patrick said. “They are our enthusiastic ambassadors. They are out there recruiting and supporting us any way they can. Without them, we wouldn’t survive.”
Fundraising is vital to the Chamber. The staff is not paid through fundraising. That money all goes to Chamber events to bring the community together. The Chamber’s top fundraiser, “The Big Splash Raffle,” is currently underway.
“We have more than $50,000 of prizes up for grabs, including the top prize of $20,000 in cash,” Patrick said. “We’re selling 1,500 tickets. The drawing is Sept. 3 at the Lake Gaston Lions Den.”
Patrick was born and raised in Halifax County, North Carolina. After moving to Raleigh to work in the insurance industry, she returned to the region working at the successful RE/MAX on the Lake Real Estate office in Littleton, North Carolina, in 2013.
When the executive director at the Lake Gaston Chamber of Commerce opened in 2020, Patrick had the opportunity to fulfill a dream of giving back to the community.
“It was something I always wanted to do, but I wasn’t sure how I would serve the community,” she said. “It just so happened that the Chamber position opened last year, and it was a perfect transition. Timing is everything whether you believe in divine intervention or not.”
On Saturday morning, Patrick will be on hand volunteering during “The Crossing” on Lake Gaston. Swimmers and participants will operate unmotorized watercraft navigating the waterways for a mile to raise funds for the community. The Emporia-based Landsharks Club will distribute two scholarships for college-bound freshmen.
The event is chock full of volunteers supporting their communities — including Emporia-Greensville. As executive director of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, it marks another day of Patrick fulfilling her dream of serving her community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.