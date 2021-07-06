The Cameron Foundation, a private foundation that was formed from the proceeds of the sale of Southside Regional Medical Center by the Hospital Authority of the City of Petersburg, recently approved $853,769 in new funding directed to 22 nonprofit organizations and one local government.
Four of the June grants specifically were focused on addressing food insecurity, and the Town of Waverly, in partnership with Mission Ministries, received $33,900.
“We are thrilled to have partnered up with Mission Ministries to secure the Cameron Foundation Grant for much needed repairs on their building on West Main Street,” said Waverly Mayor McPhaul. “I am happy they will have the necessary money to upgrade the building in downtown Waverly to make it more functional for the volunteers and citizens they serve.”
Food security has improved since the Great Recession of 2008, according to Feeding America’s 2020 Map the Meal Gap study, but food insecurity rates in Petersburg, Hopewell and Sussex remain consistently higher than both the state and national rates.
“Those rates emphasize the need to further evaluate and examine best practices for the Foundation’s work,” said Cameron President J. Todd Graham. “In addition, the number of people experiencing food insecurity has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic – at a time when emergency food assistance organizations generally have witnessed decreases in food donations and a decrease in volunteers because of the pandemic.”
Cameron has invested over $3.5 million in responsive grants to address food insecurity and food access since the Foundation began grantmaking in 2004.
“The Foundation is looking for long-term, systemic, impactful strategies that will ultimately improve the food security and food access landscape in localities across this service area,” Graham said.
Given the effect of food insecurity on health outcomes, the high rates of food insecurity in the region, and the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, Cameron has initiated an evaluation of food security in the service area Findings and recommendations resulting from the study are expected to be considered by Cameron’s Board of Directors in early 2022.
