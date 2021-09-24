LAWRENCEVILLE – Jamie Lorenzo Blackwell, 28, from Alberta, Virginia is charged with possession of a Schedule I, II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, more than 1 pound; possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and eluding police, a misdemeanor, on Sept. 11.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy T. Harding was monitoring traffic on Route 46 around 6:18 p.m. and saw a green/black motorcycle come into the radar beam at 68 mph in a posted 55 mph zone near the Brunswick Country Club. Harding noticed that the motorcycle had crashed at the intersection of Songbird Court. Blackwell was the operator of the motorcycle.
Harding called for assistance and began to investigate. He located several packages of marijuana scattered down the path of the wreck. He located a red book bag that contained marijuana, a handgun, and other narcotics. Blackwell admitted that he saw the patrol vehicle turn around and he was looking back to see if he could see the deputy when he entered the curve too fast and lost control of the motorcycle. The Virginia State Police cited Blackwell for reckless driving.
In other matters, Willie Hudson Chittum, 30, from Bracey, Virginia is charged with possession of a Schedule I, II controlled substance on Sept. 11.
Harding received a call on Sept. 12, 2021 for a disturbance in progress. The caller said that Chittum had come upon the property and was causing issues. Following this call Chittum then called 911 stating he was being shot at and was fleeing the residence. Chittum fled to Moseley’s Store on Robinson Ferry Road where he was found shortly after.
Chittum stated there was a dispute and he was shot at and fled the scene. Other units investigated this incident and found no charges would be filed by the office and left it up to both parties to charge via the magistrate if they wished to.
After this information was relayed to Chittum Harding asked him if he could search his vehicle and he granted consent. Harding located a green and black scale in the console, which had a white powdery substance. Chittum stated it was either cocaine or crystal meth. Harding explained it looked more like crystal meth and he agreed it was meth. Chittum said he went to the reporting party’s house to retrieve his belongs and didn’t know how it got into the truck that he was operating.
The scale was collected and Chittum was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and set on a $2,500 secure bond.
