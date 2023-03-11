Duke 3

Duke during the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Friday March 10th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)

 ACC

No. 2 Virginia (25-6) vs. No. 4 Duke (25-8), 8:30 p.m. EST

Duke and Virginia will meet at the Greensboro Coliseum tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST in the ACC Tournament championship game. Duke will be looking to avenge a controversial 69-62 overtime loss in Charlottesville on Feb. 11, while Virginia will be aiming to win its first conference tournament title since 2018—a year most Virginia fans would like to forget. 

Recommended for you