RICHMOND — Virginia Medicaid has expanded to include 12 months of postpartum health coverage for enrollees. Under the prior rule, postpartum Medicaid coverage lasted only 60 days. The change applies to those enrolled in FAMIS MOMS and Medicaid for Pregnant Women.
Enrollees in these programs are now eligible for coverage during pregnancy and 12 months postpartum, even if their income changes in that period. The set of available benefits remains the same during the extended postpartum timeline and includes breastfeeding support, behavioral health services, and dental. Individuals who lost coverage at the 60-day mark and are still within 12 months of giving birth can reapply to regain coverage for the rest of the 12-month period. Children born to Medicaid/FAMIS enrollees are already entitled to 12 months of continuous coverage through a preexisting rule.
“This is a change that will really help postpartum persons maintain access to necessary health care,” said Sara Cariano, Senior Health Policy Analyst for Enroll Virginia. “Most Medicaid enrollees are getting continuous coverage right now through the federal public health emergency, but that protection hasn’t applied to people in the FAMIS MOMS program. This new rule extends postpartum coverage for all enrollees and creates a more lasting system for people to get the care and support they need during this critical time.”
Those seeking more information about eligibility criteria and benefits can find additional details at coverva.org. As the new rule goes into effect, some enrollees may get conflicting notices about whether their coverage is ending or will be extended. People who have concerns about their coverage or need help reapplying for Medicaid or other affordable insurance should contact an Enroll Virginia navigator for free, unbiased assistance.
Enroll Virginia, a community-based organization and project of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, provides assistance to all Virginians seeking to enroll in health coverage through Medicaid/FAMIS and the Affordable Care Act. Navigators and assisters provide support through the entire application process, from determining eligibility to submitting an enrollment application.
Consumers may contact Enroll Virginia’s staff by calling 1-888-392-5132. When they enter their ZIP code, they will be directly transferred to a navigator in their community. Consumers can also visit Enroll Virginia’s website – enrollva.org/get-help – where they can find local assisters online and schedule an appointment.
Enroll Virginia (a project of the Virginia Poverty Law Center) is a network of community-based organizations committed to helping Virginians access high quality, affordable health coverage. Our navigators and enrollment experts are trained and certified to provide free, unbiased assistance on health insurance options available through HealthCare.gov, Medicaid, and FAMIS. Enroll Virginia is supported by the Virginia State Corporation Commission and the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange, in accordance with the provisions of Va. Code § 38.2-6513(B). The contents provided are solely the responsibility of the authors.
