Richmond, VA – More than 650,000 Virginia K-12 students will continue to receive Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program benefits to help address the struggles many families experience putting healthy food on the table during the pandemic. With recent approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Virginia will continue to issue benefits through the end of 2020-2021 academic year. The next issuance of P-EBT benefits will begin March 17.
Jointly administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) and Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), the P-EBT program is designed to supplement missed school meals due to COVID-19 school closures for students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program. Through new program rules afforded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the next phase of P-EBT benefits will expand eligibility to more than 135,000 children.
“COVID-19 has exacerbated food insecurity for many households, particularly those with children who depend on meals provided by schools,” said VDSS Commissioner Duke Storen. “In Virginia, we’ve witnessed the number of families struggling with hunger increase from 10% pre-pandemic to an estimated 23% today. We know that programs like P-EBT are helping families bridge the gap in meeting their nutritional needs, and are committed to leveraging both short- and long-term avenues that help families keep food on their tables.”
Benefit amounts for eligible students are based on whether the student is fully remote or hybrid. Fully remote students will receive $121.40 per month and hybrid students will receive $60.70 per month. Beginning in March, benefits will be issued on the 25th of each month through the end of the school year. Additionally, retroactive benefits covering the months of October through January will be issued to eligible households beginning March 17. Households with students who meet the revised program eligibility requirements have been identified by VDOE, and should expect to receive additional communication from their local school district.
“Even though the number of schools offering in-person instruction is increasing every week, food insecurity remains a significant issue for many families, despite the provision of meals in school and out, as thousands of children continue to learn at home, and thousands more are on hybrid schedules," said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “The extension of the P-EBT program will provide additional resources to support children's nutritional needs."
Families and community partners are encouraged to visit PebtVA.com for more information, including resource materials, issuance details and answers to frequently asked questions. Questions regarding current or previous issuances of P-EBT benefits can be directed to the P-EBT Call Center Monday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 866-513-1414 (toll-free) or 804-294-1633, or through the agency’s P-EBT Inquiry Form.
Households that do not meet eligibility requirements for the P-EBT program are encouraged to call 2-1-1 Virginia to access additional COVID-19 related resources, visit 2-1-1 Virginia, download the COVID-19 Virginia Resources mobile app, or visit covid.virginia.gov.
