During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, the Virginia State Police had all available uniformed personnel on patrol conducting traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE- the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries, caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failure to use occupant restraints.
Virginia State Police participated in the program which began Friday, September 3, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through midnight Monday, September 6, 2021. During this time, Division V/Chesapeake troopers(encompassing the 7 major cities and the 14 surrounding counties) made 2, 087 traffic stops, investigated 131 traffic crashes, and assisted 190 disabled motorists. Troopers issued 2, 630 total summon's, 67 which were for failure to wear a seatbelt, 38 failure to secure a child in a proper restraint, arrested 19 individuals for driving under the influence, and issued 335 warnings. These numbers are for the Chesapeake Division only.
Below are the highlighted incidents that state police Chesapeake Division investigated during the holiday weekend;
September 3, 2021
- 2:01 a.m./Virginia Beach - A two vehicle crash westbound Interstate 264 east of First Colonial. A 2020 Dodge Challenger traveling in the right lane at a high rate of speed and struck a 2008 Ford Escape that was also traveling in the right lane of I264. The driver and two passengers of the Dodge suffered serious life threatening injuries and were taken to VABeach General Hospital. Two passengers of the Ford suffered serious life threatening injuries and were also taken to VABeach General. The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries, treated and released. This is still an on-going investigation.
- 7:02 p.m./ Sussex County - A two vehicle crash with serious life threatening injuries occurred on Interstate 95 southbound at the 20mm, causing a 5.5 hour delayed lane closure and detour by VDOT. The driver of a 2018 Toyota Camery, Daniel Garcia, was traveling in the right lane, made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer, causing the Toyota to overturn in front of the TT, causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. The passenger of the Toyota, suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to MCV, Richmond. The driver of the TT, Rivera Farnaldo, 43 YOA, of Florida, was not injured. Garcia was also uninjured and was summonsed for unsafe lane change.
September 4, 2021
3:49 p.m./Virginia Beach - A trooper was on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 264, west of Lynnhaven Parkway with his emergency lights on, awaiting for a violator to pull off, when he was sideswiped and struck by a 2002 Ford box truck. The operator, Rusty Leigh Campson, 44 YOA, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with reckless driving, counterfeit inspection sticker, and unregistered vehicle. Both the trooper and Campson did not suffer any injuries(see attached photo).
September 5, 2021
1:39 a.m./Chesapeake - Trooper was finishing up an accident in the Downtown Tunnel when a motorcycle passed him at a very high rate of speed with no registration. The motorcycle, a 2009 Kawasaki, was in excess of 110 MPH and refused to pull over. A short pursuit entailed and the driver of the motorcycle eventually stopped at Gum Road in the city of Chesapeake. Twenty seven year old Anthony William Nixon, of Baldwin Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested for felony eluding, reckless driving, and no registration.
5:35 p.m./Accomack County - Troopers were called to investigate a single vehicle accident on the Eastern Shore at the 22500 block of Guards Shore Road/SR684. The driver of a 2003 Jeep Liberty, was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, ran off the roadway, flipped and overturned over a trench. Both the driver and passenger escaped uninjured. The driver, 19 YO Diego Chavez, was charged with reckless driving and no operator's license.
September 6, 2021
2:09 a.m./Chesapeake - Trooper observed a vehicle reckless driving on Interstate 464 at Military Highway, and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of a 2019 Ford Fusion, refused to pull over and a pursuit entailed. The driver exited the interstate and continued through the cities of Chesapeake and Norfolk before entering back onto westbound Interstate 64 at Battlefield. The driver continued in the westbound lanes reaching speeds in excess of 120 MPH. The vehicle exited onto Interstate 564 and attempted to take the Terminal Boulevard exit ramp at a high rate of speed, lost control, running off the roadway and into a guardrail. The driver, 22 YO Kyree Omari Dacanay, of the 4600 block of Mayflower Road, Norfolk, was not injured and arrested for reckless driving by speed, felony elude, reckless driving/failure to maintain proper control of vehicle, driving under the influence, and open container.
