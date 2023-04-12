Sitting along the edge of Lucy Corr’s bustling dining room where dozens of residents were sitting, it was nearly impossible to tell that an entire wing of the nursing home was shut down because of low staffing levels.

“We get referrals for people who need health care and we don’t take them and they have to get somewhere else because we’re understaffed,” said Derek Kendall, certified nursing assistant and CEO of Lucy Corr, which is a non-profit assisted living facility in Chesterfield. “They don’t get health care, they go home and are a burden to their children, or they go home with home health care that may or may not show up.”

