Sussex County Public Schools last week created a TAT (Threat Assessment Team) for the division in response to the General Assembly’s legislation Code of Virginia 22.1-79.4 directing the manner in which school safety threats are to be assessed and handled.
“Having a Threat Assessment Team is vital due to the nationwide increase of violent threats associated with students,” related Human Resources Assistant Tykia Turner.”
The Sussex County School Division adopted the Department of Criminal Justice Systems module to administer the training to the local TAT, which consists of SCPS counselors, nurses, administrators, administrative support staff, and school law enforcement officials.
Some of the Threat Assessment Team trainers included Trauma Informed Coach Marsha Granderson, M.A., QMHP-C; Trauma Informed Coach Cornell Turner, M. A., QMHP-C; School Social Worker Victoria Fisher, MSW, and Gwendolyn Parham- Lewis, M. Ed. LMHP-R.
Group sessions were conducted at the Sussex Central High School library from Jan. 3-6. During the course Sussex County Public School’s Trauma Informed Team and School Social Worker held two-day, four-hour sessions for training the newly developed Threat Assessment Team.
“While all threats should be taken seriously,” explained Turner, “in the training we learned how to decipher between hoaxes and actual threats.”
