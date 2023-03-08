Basketball on fire
alphaspirit - stock.adobe.com

The ACC Tournament opens its second day on Wednesday with a collection of games featuring local teams highlighting the action. Wake Forest and Syracuse open the day’s quartet of games at noon, followed by a matchup featuring No. 5 seed Pittsburgh and No. 13 seed Georgia Tech.  

On Wednesday evening, North Carolina looks to extend its NCAA Tournament hopes at least one more day in a matchup with Boston College, who handled Louisville rather handily on Tuesday afternoon. The Tar Heels have been the most underachieving team in America this season, but now they have their chance for redemption.