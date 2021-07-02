In a press release, the City of Emporia announced that it would return to regular business hours on Tuesday, July 6.
The hours are from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fully vaccinated individuals entering the building will not be required to wear a mask. City leaders urge citizens to continue making payments online or through the dropbox method.
On May 3, the City opened its offices from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. following a four-month shutdown. In January, the offices closed to the public following a brief reopening. Rising cases of COVID-19 in the City were cited by City leaders as the cause of the shutdown of offices to the public.
The City first closed its offices following Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order No. 53 on March 23, 2020. Emporia City Council meetings went the virtual route via Zoom shortly after the pandemic gripped Virginia.
The in-person City Council meetings resume at 6:30 p.m. on July 20.
