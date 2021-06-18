During the recent Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting, Board members unanimously passed Resolution #21-155. The approved resolution details the Board’s mission statement, vision statement and core values.
“This Board, beginning in September of 2020 and leading onto March 2021, reached out to do some goal setting for ourselves,” Astrop said during last Monday’s meeting. “At the beginning of our term, each one of us saw a need to further our education so we all signed up to take part in the certified Board of Supervisors classes, and we’ve all been taking those classes for well over a year now.”
Astrop said that over the course of their instruction, County Supervisors realized that there were not clear goals in place, and that the Board sought to strengthen themselves and their environment. The Board worked with Michael Chandler, a planning consultant with Chandler Planning, to fashion goals for the Board moving forward. Chandler submitted his final report to the Board on March 26, 2021.
Included in Chandler’s report was a mission statement, which reads: “It is the mission of Greensville County to support the well-being of its citizens and businesses through the design and delivery of high quality public services and programs in a fiscally prudent and cost effective manner.”
The vision statement agreed upon by the Board reads: “Greensville County is a great place to live because of our shared values, our strong sense of community and our commitment to building a sustainable future for generations to come.”
The Board listed eight core values designed to guide their personal behavior and to symbolize how they will govern on behalf of County residents. Those values are “accountable, ethical, fair, inclusive, integrity, respectful, responsive, and transparent.”
The issue of transparency has been a hot topic for County residents paying close attention to the Board of Supervisors in recent months. When the Board announced the hiring of Dr. Terrence Wood to the newly created human resources director position in April, citizens began turning up to Board meetings to dispute the hiring. It was discovered and shared via Facebook and other means of communication that Wood is the nephew, by marriage, of Board member William Cain.
There has also been speculation regarding Cain’s involvement in the hiring process for the new position. During Monday’s meeting, Cain vocally denied being involved in the direct hiring of Dr. Wood.
“I had nothing to do with HR,” Cain said. “I didn’t bring up the idea, I didn’t have anybody… so I wanted to clear that up tonight since everybody’s up in the air about that.”
Chris Thompson, who says he interviewed for the open HR director position, claimed in a Facebook comment that Cain did participate in his interview. In a previous meeting, Thompson claimed that when he applied for the position, he was told that the position had already been offered to a relative of the Board.
Mike Rae has been a leading critic of the Supervisors during this time. During last Monday’s meeting, Rae stepped to the microphone to address the new resolution and his ongoing frustration with the Board’s actions.
“I’m sure that Mr. Wood is very qualified. It’s not personal at all but it wasn’t done properly,” Rae said. “So I ask this question of the Board and everyone else: does a decision like that made by Mr. Cain and supported by this Board, does it seem like words that fit with ‘accountable, ethical, fair, inclusive, integrity, respectful, responsive and transparent’ because that’s what you’re going to vote on tonight as your new goals and mission. So, you wont’ answer that question for me, but sleep on it tonight.”
Rae, along with other citizens, has also expressed on a number of occasions that he is unsatisfied with the three minutes that each citizen is granted to speak before the Board at each meeting. Rae was removed from the May 3 Supervisors meeting by a County sheriff’s deputy when he went over his three minutes of allotted time.
County Attorney Russell Slayton has stated that the three minutes allowed for citizens’ comments are not required by law, and that the Board has decided to provide that time on its own accord.
The Board’s new statement and goals include an action agenda for the 2021-2022 calendar. One item on the agenda is to sponsor Board of Supervisors-led “community-based listening sessions” across the County and to conduct periodic citizen surveys to secure input from residents on issues facing the County. Supervisors did not go into detail about items on the action agenda during Monday’s meeting, but clearly the call for increased transparency has been heard.
The Board of Supervisor’s next meeting is on June 21 at the Golden Leaf Commons at 6 p.m.
