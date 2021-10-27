In Sussex County Circuit Court on October 22, 2021, Tevon Corone Jones of Petersburg was found guilty of Conspiracy to Suborn Perjury and Conspiracy to Bribe a Witness. The charges arose relating to the investigation of the Hit and Run death of Joseph Jenkins of Sussex County.
During the trial it was revealed that on June 29, 2018, Joseph Jenkins was killed as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident involving an automobile that was being operated by Tevon Jones.
Adam Gross, formerly a trooper with the Virginia State Police, was among the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the scene where Jenkins was lying in the yard at 17512 Little Mill Road. Jameel Parker, one of the two witnesses Gross interviewed who were present that day, told Gross that he and Jenkins were riding their dirt bikes on Little Mill Road when Jones met them in the curve. Jones’ vehicle collided with Jenkins’ motorcycle and the resulting impact threw Jenkins over twenty feet away from the initial impact point, causing severe head trauma and other bodily injuries.
Parker said that Jones stopped, got out of the car looked around, got back in the car, and left. Minutes later, he said, Jones returned to retrieve car parts that had been dislodged during the crash, placed the car’s front bumper on the front passenger seat, got back in the car and headed in the opposite direction.
The other witness, Rosa Bailey, said that she heard Jones say, “Where is my license plate?” She then told Jones that the police had been called and that he could not leave the scene of an accident. According to Gross, both Parker and Bailey identified Jones as the driver of the vehicle, a 2002 black Honda. Parker told Gross that the Honda had sustained severe damage to the passenger side window and front end.
Detective Cotman-Washington testified at the trial that she was preparing to end her shift when she received a call for assistance involving a motorcycle accident on Little Mill Road. She said that she activated her lights and siren and proceeded towards the location of the incident and was met by Jones on Huske Road a short distance from Little Mill Road when he nearly ran her off of the road as he passed her at a high rate of speed.
Cotman-Washington said that she noticed heavy damage to windshield and front end of the car, turned around, and attempted to stop Jones at speeds reaching nearly 90 mph. She said that she chased Jones north on Gee Farm Road to the point where he turned left onto Courthouse Road and tried to get onto the on ramp to I-95 north, but he was moving too fast to make the turn and ended up crashing into the guard rail.
She testified that Jones then jumped out the window of the car, began running away, and was quickly apprehended. Once Jones was mirandized he told Washington that he was not the driver of the car when the accident occurred. He told her that his friend Johnathan Brooks was the driver, and that he jumped out of the car, ran, and left him.
Washington testified that her investigation into the likely whereabouts of Johnathan Brooks lead to a dead end, so the investigation turned back to Jones. During the course of the investigation, Washington reviewed Jones’ jail calls and discovered that Jones had hatched a scheme to get his girlfriend to testify that she was the driver of the car.
Washington said that based on this revelation she took out charges for Conspiracy to Suborn Perjury. She testified that as she continued to listen to Jones’ recorded jail calls, she discovered that Jones had planned to bribe Parker in an effort to get him to change his testimony in court and coordinated this effort with his girlfriend. Washington stated that she subsequently took out charges for conspiracy to bribe a witness.
In his closing remarks, Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent Robertson had stated that had Jones remained at the scene things may have turned out differently for him, but once he left Mr. Jenkins dead on the side of the road what was an accident scene immediately became a crime scene, and that Jones knew it. He added that the fact that Jones left the scene of the crime twice, eluded Deputy Washington, and attempted to avoid being arrested after the second crash was overwhelming evidence of his guilty conscience.
At the end of the trial, the jury quickly returned a guilty verdict on both charges.
Following the trial, Robertson said that it was good to be back in court in Sussex’s home court trying jury cases after the absence of same due to COVID, and added, “This case was very difficult. There were a lot of complex issues of law that we had to deal with on the fly in the middle of trial, particularly in a matter when you have someone trying to commit bribery and commit perjury, and we were able to prevail. At the end of the day, had it not been for the phone calls in the voice of the defendant we would not have been able to solve and prosecute this case in the manner that we were.”
“Jury trials are the most difficult that any prosecutor can try,” he added. “It takes skills, experience, and a high level of knowledge to persecute these criminal cases, and I would like to commend Sheriff Giles, his staff, and his deputies for doing an excellent job investigating this matter. I would like to especially commend Detective Cotman-Washington and my chief Deputy, Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes, as their assistance was instrumental in securing these jury verdicts.”
The sentencing date for Jones on this trial’s charges of Conspiracy to Suborn Perjury and Conspiracy to Bribe a Witness has yet to be scheduled.
On February 22, Jones is scheduled to go on trial for related charges of Manslaughter, Hit and Run, and Felony Eluding.
