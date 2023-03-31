-

Bushels of asparagus

 Virginia Farm Bureau

WASHINGTON — April means asparagus—one of the spring’s most venerable vegetables—has arrived.

Typically harvested in early April through May, the spears develop daily from undergrown crowns and can grow stems as tall as 5 to 8 inches aboveground. Asparagus is a hardy perennial plant that can live from 12 to 15 years.

Recommended for you