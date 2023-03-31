WASHINGTON — April means asparagus—one of the spring’s most venerable vegetables—has arrived.
Typically harvested in early April through May, the spears develop daily from undergrown crowns and can grow stems as tall as 5 to 8 inches aboveground. Asparagus is a hardy perennial plant that can live from 12 to 15 years.
Among the most valuable of the early spring vegetables, asparagus can be traced back to 3,000 B.C. Archeologists believe the ancient Egyptians and other early civilizations cultivated the plant for medicinal purposes.
Today, asparagus has naturalized over much of the eastern U.S. and can be found in gardens and fencerows and along roadsides. Preferring well-drained loam soils and tolerable winters, asparagus is well-adapted to most areas of Virginia.
Rich with vitamins, antioxidants, minerals and fiber, asparagus accounts for a significant portion of daily nutritional needs and is believed to help lower blood pressure, protect against various chronic diseases and support a healthy pregnancy.
“We’ve had a few warm days the past few weeks, but overall it’s been fairly cool—just about ideal growing conditions for asparagus, so it looks like it will be a good year,” Cullipher said.
Large-scale asparagus production is uncommon in Virginia, he said, and most farmers grow about 4 acres or less as a secondary crop. Cullipher uses the short five-week harvesting season to generate early cash flow after October’s pumpkin season. The weeks in between, he said, are “a long time to have no revenue.”
He said consumers may see higher prices for locally grown asparagus this season and attributed that to higher production costs for small-scale Virginia farmers, labor-intensive harvesting and other factors.
For home gardeners, Virginia Cooperative Extension recommends starting asparagus from seed or from 1- to 2-year-old crowns purchased from a reputable nursery. Seed may be started in peat pots and transplanted in the summer, either to a final growing site with good drainage and full sun or a temporary transplant bed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.