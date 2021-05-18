E.W. Wyatt Middle School teacher Mary Lou Phelps was named Division Teacher of the Year during the Greensville County School Board meeting Monday evening.
“I work with an extraordinary team of educators,” Phelps said, “and I feel truly honored and blessed to be selected as Teacher of the Year for the division.”
The honor marks the second time Phelps has received the award. In 2017, Phelps was named Greensville County Public School Division’s Teacher of the Year for the first time. Phelps was chosen over her three fellow nominees: Susan Harrison, Greensville Elementary School, Letrell Brown, Belfield Elementary School, and 1st Sgt. Clarence Bowdry, Greensville County High School.
School Board Clerk Paige Crewe said the selection committee consisted of five individuals, comprised of community members and retired educators. Every committee member said this was one of the hardest things that they have had to do – to choose between the four teachers up for the award. Phelps took time later to thank teachers she had over the years.
“As I reflect upon this achievement, I recall in admiration, the teachers I had as a student in GCPS that made the biggest impact on my life,” Phelps said. “Mrs. Lula Sykes, my third-grade teacher, taught me the importance of encouraging words, patience, kindness, and understanding in a classroom. Students may not remember what you taught them in class on any given day, but they will always remember how you treated them and made them feel. Mrs. Judkins and Mrs. Tucker-Jones, my secondary English teachers, ignited my love for literature, writing, and grammar. Mrs. Judkins demonstrated how to remain calm in all situations.
“Mrs. Tucker-Jones,” she continued, “with an infectious laugh that could be heard throughout the halls of the school, taught me the importance of bonding with students well before you even begin to teach the curriculum. Mrs. Cleo Goodwyn, my secondary history teacher, was the perfect example of how to push students to achieve what they thought was unattainable by giving them the tools to excel while continually raising the bar of expectation. Her mere presence alone was all she needed to maintain complete control in the classroom. I strive each day to live up to the exemplary standards set by the teachers who influenced me to be the educator I am today.”
Phelps said she strives each day to live up to the exemplary standards set by her own teachers, who influenced her to follow in their footsteps to become an educator. She hopes her passion for instruction and helping students find success is evident in all that she does.
