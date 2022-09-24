LAWRENCEVILLE – Virginia author Francis Eugene Wood recently donated two books to the Brunswick County Library and the Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia, Virginia.
Francis began writing professionally in 1980 when his first article titled “Hunting Dove Solo” appeared in “Sports Afield” magazine. After publishing many articles in his favorite outdoor magazine and winning a national writing prize for an article submitted to Outdoor Life magazine entitled Deet’s Last Turkey Hunt, Francis turned his attention to the writing of books.
In 1993 Wood wrote a Christmas story entitled, The Wooden Bell. He published it in 1996 to rave reviews and phenomenal success for a self-published work. That book is now in its fifth printing and has sold thousands of copies. The success of The Wooden Bell enabled Wood and his wife, Chris, to form their own publishing company (Tip-of-the-Moon) in 1997. Together they have now published 46 books.
Francis’ books have won many design and writing awards over the years. Sixteen of his books have been nominated for Virginia Literary Awards in Fiction. The Nipkins and The Snowpeople won the 2003 and 2004 Communicator Awards of Distinction in Writing (an international competition). His Nipkins, Snowflake, Snowpeople, Moonglow and Sunflower have all garnered first place print awards from the printing industry in Virginia. His books are printed through Farmville Printing. He incorporates the talents of local and Virginia artists in many of his publications.
Francis was born in Farmville but grew up in Brunswick County near Lawrenceville. He moved to Farmville with his family in 1971. Francis and Chris have a blended family with five children and four grandchildren. The couple can be heard each day on radio station WFLO where Francis is General Manager and Chris is Program Director and Bookkeeper. He and Chris live in their log cabin in the woods on the family farm near Sheppards in Buckingham County.
Many of Francis’ stories reflect his love of nature and his knowledge of the people of rural Virginia. He has been called “prolific” and a “natural storyteller.” Donna Bernard, editor and writer for “Celebrating Virginia” magazine calls Francis, “Virginia’s Favorite Storyteller.” His books have been featured in “Celebrating Piedmont” magazine and local and state newspapers. He was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 2015. Francis’ book new releases for 2022 are The Canoe, Tackle Box Memories (Vol. 6) and Finnigan’s Forest.
The website is: http://tipofthemoon.com. His books are available on Amazon.com and Kindlebooks.com.
Order books from the author’s site or on Facebook.
