This year’s Harvest Festival at Chippokes State Park was all about families and fun, and there was so much free entertainment for kids from teens to toddlers that they probably never even realized that much of the fun was educational as well. That is because so much time and thought goes into planning and providing special activities – many dating back to colonial days.
Of course, the day also included many more modern elements like food trucks and vendors of largely hand-made crafts and live music and tractor-driven hayrides and the like. And one of the busiest places was the tented area set up with paints, brushes, glitter, and pumpkins! Literally hundreds of pumpkins were stacked against a brick wall waiting for kids of all ages to come select one, carry it over to the specially prepared tables, grab a paintbrush, and get creative decorating their very own take-home painted pumpkin.
And while painting a pumpkin with day-glow colors and glitter – rather than carving, as might have been done in earlier times – might not be accurately described as “old-fashioned,” the make-your-own-cornhusk-doll area around the corner was authentic. The opportunity to run the hand-cranked corn-sheller certainly was nothing modern. And kids have probably scampered up and down hay bale forts for as long as there has been hay – albeit not with a bright green slide attached.
Described online as “A working farm since 1619” offering “a variety of recreational activities appealing to the nature lover, outdoor adventurer, or history enthusiast,” on festival day, Chippokes State Park was all this and so much more. And with the opportunity finally to be outside with 2,000 acres of parkland to roam, no matter how many activities a visitor might choose to enjoy, there was never a reason to be any closer to anyone else than one desired.
When asked how they managed to organize and run a festival that included such an assortment of foods, heritage craft demonstrations, hearth cooking, so many kids’ activities and crafts, Jones-Stewart Mansion tours, pedal tractor races, horses, and even a corn table for the littlest ones, Park Manager Ben Richard said, “We had a great group of folks to put this on. Our Friends of Chippokes Group sponsors this event, the staff did a great job setting this up, and it worked out great! It’s been a great day, and we’re very happy with this event!”
One local festival-goer, Amy Drewry - Producer of “The Virginia Peanut Story” - was out for the day shooting some footage and happened to be chatting with Richard when he was asked about the event. She probably best described the overall feel of the Fall Festival when she remarked, “This is just absolutely a beautiful, beautiful day. Everybody looks really happy! I think we’re all just happy to be outside after maybe being cooped up! And everyone knows that this may be our last hurrah this season as we know a cold front’s coming through. But today? There’s been a lot of happy people and – well - it’s just been a beautiful day!”
