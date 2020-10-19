The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville announces the sponsorship of At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and polices, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.
To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, fax at (202) 6907442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov
The YMCA is an equal opportunity provider. Meals will be provided at this facility: Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Avenue.
Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Snacks will be served Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For further information contact Lance Futrell, program director at 434 348-9622. For additional information, you may also contact the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs by calling 804-225-2082.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.