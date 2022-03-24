For many of those who came to the Greensville Ruritan Club on Saturday afternoon, it had to feel like deja vu. The YMCA Seafood Festival, normally an annual tradition, returned for the second time in five and a half months, and to those organizing the event, it seemed as though nothing had changed in the intervening time.
“All the food’s the same. Everything’s the same,” said YMCA executive director Kristin Vaughan. “I think the only difference is that there’s less COVID restrictions.”
For eight years, the Seafood Festival has been a springtime tradition in Greensville County. Like many traditions, COVID-19 disrupted it by forcing the 2021 edition into the fall. This was only a temporary change, and with many local restrictions lifted, the event returned to its usual time slot…almost.
Although the festival has returned to its usual time of the year, COVID-19 couldn’t help but mess with the event one more time, as the omicron wave pushed it back two weeks from its original date of March 5, the first Saturday of the month.
Aside from that, it was business as usual, as guests gorged on oysters, shrimp, hush puppies, and pulled pork provided by Nixon’s Catering of Edenton, North Carolina Andy Lucy from WEVA Radio served as deejay for the event.
The seafood festival is also one of the most important fundraisers for the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville. The money from ticket sales and raffle tickets goes toward the YMCA’s childcare programs, as well as the SilverSneakers fitness program for senior citizens.
“We have fundraisers like this…because the membership fees that we have don’t even touch how much we have to pay to keep [the YMCA] operational,” said YMCA chairman Cindy Wrenn.
There are no hard numbers on ticket sales yet, as the YMCA were still selling tickets for the event at its building on Weaver Avenue in Emporia. However, rough estimates are that this eighth annual Seafood Festival sold about 500 tickets — not quite up to pre-COVID levels, but an improvement over the previous festival held five months ago.
“I think more people probably came out because people feel safer,” said Vaughan.
