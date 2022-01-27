One of Greensville County High School’s most promising students reached the “extra degree” on Saturday, Jan. 8 by representing the school and the county at a statewide academic conference.
GCHS junior Mechi Powell served as a student panelist at that morning’s meeting of the Virginia Superintendents Leadership Academy, a training program for Virginia school superintendents.
Powell, who also serves as GCHS. Junior Class President and leader of the school’s “G-Force” marching band, was selected to participate in the Jan. 8 event along with three other students from across the commonwealth. The student panel met in front of 20 superintendents, including Greensville County’s own Kelvin Edwards, who has served as superintendent of GCPS since August 2021.
According to Edwards, the topics discussed during the event included safety protocols for COVID-19, among others.
“Mr. Powell gave great responses and was an awesome representative for his peers,” wrote a post on Greensville County Public Schools’ Facebook page. “We are proud to let everyone know the great things that are happening in GCPS!”
