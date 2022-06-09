The Emporia Police Department is seeking two suspects that broke into numerous vehicles on the night of June 1 into the early morning hours of June 2. The break-ins happened at hotels located along the Interstate 95 and Hwy. 58 intersection.
Images from a security camera captured two people wearing bandanas concealing their faces. The suspects were believed to be driving a four-door sedan with temporary license plates at the time of the break-ins.
If one has any information that might lead to identifying the suspects, call the EPD at 434-634-7320.
