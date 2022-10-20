Many of those who came to Golden Leaf Commons on Sunday afternoon were united by two things — surviving cancer and wearing some shade of pink. At the second annual Pinktober brunch, those survivors united to share their experiences in an atmosphere of fun, music, and catharsis.
“I’m definitely doing this every year,” said Shanetta Beck, who started the event last year.
A decade ago, Beck — who currently works as an analyst for the Virginia Department of Corrections — got the news that no woman wants to hear — she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. It took a double mastectomy and eight surgeries for her to pull through.
Last year, Beck held the first Pinktober event at Veterans Memorial Park, as a way of empowering and reaching out to other cancer survivors in the area. That year, 125 people attended, and word spread quickly, making a sequel inevitable.
Originally, the second Pinktober brunch was scheduled for the cafeteria of Greensville County High School. However, ticket sales were so unexpectedly high that Beck was compelled to move the event to Golden Leaf Commons, where there was more space. Even then, ticket sales were halted early to prevent overflowing the main hall.
One look at the hall during the brunch shows why. Nearly every seat of every table was taken during its peak. Beck estimates that 350 people attended the event, 45 of whom were cancer survivors. One of those survivors was Marcus Gilliam, former operator of the From Farm to Fork restaurant in Emporia, who survived his brush with a rare form of breast cancer.
“When I went [to the doctor], I said I was ready for whatever,” said Gilliam. “But just after being diagnosed, it definitely changed my life for real…got me closer to God. So I was like, I’m just going to let the good Lord guide my steps.”
Beck and the organizers pulled out all the stops for this year’s Pinktober, including two separate bands to provide music as well as the services of DJ PlayDAT. Many local business and organizations pitched in to help, including Step N Style Shoes, Missy’s Finds and Designs, and Down to Earth Boutique, all of whom set up pop-up booths. Other support came from the City of Emporia, Fo Sho, and Huddle House, among others.
