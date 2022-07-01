By 3 p.m. Monday, July 4, the vendors will have already set shop at Emporia’s Veterans Memorial Park as the United States celebrates its 246th birthday. It marks the beginning of the annual Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce ‘An Afternoon in the Park’ event.
EGCC Executive Director Nancy Rose put the request for the event in writing for the Emporia City Council to review. The city’s governing body approved the event on Tuesday, June 21.
An eventful afternoon and evening bring the Feature Attraction Band to the park to perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The musicians will take a break at approximately 9 p.m. for the annual July 4 fireworks display.
Emporia is one of the few localities in the region that had a fireworks display on July 4, 2020, as the pandemic brought cancellations to other Independence Day fireworks throughout the region. The 2020 event in Emporia wasn’t its customary full-throttle July 4 celebration, yet it came to the municipality. An Afternoon in the Park is back to its pre-pandemic schedule on Monday, July 4, as people gather at Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the nation’s birthday.
