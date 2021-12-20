The Greensville County Public School system (GCPS) has approved paid COVID-19-related sick leave for all employees at all four schools. This comes amid an expected new wave of infections and positive tests for COVID-19, as well as the new and fast-spreading Omicron variant which has just hit American shores.
The motion was approved unanimously at Monday night’s meeting of the Greensville County Public School Board.
In April 2020, Congress passed the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The EPSLA required all employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide paid paid sick leave to any employees who cannot work due to COVID-19.
The FFCRA and EPSLA expired on New Year’s Eve of 2020, no longer mandating employers to grant paid sick leave due to COVID-19 issues. Although Virginia Governor Ralph Northam passed an extension in April, this only applies to home health workers despite the State House’s best efforts to expand it to all essential employees.
Another byproduct of the pandemic has been massive employee turnover in almost every field, including education, and GCPS has been no exception. A large percentage of teachers and staff across all four Greensville County public schools this year are new to their positions, and there are still several vacancies to be filled.
Under GCPS’ regular policy, most recently revised in 2007, full-time employees accrue sick days at the rate of one day per month, with part-time employees accruing half of that rate. The new employees — teachers, medical staff, custodians, and all others — have not lasted long enough to accrue significant (if any) sick leave, leaving them especially vulnerable in the event of possible COVID-19 exposure. The new emergency sick leave act promises to be a lifeline of sorts for all GCPS employees, whether they or their dependents are infected.
“Let’s say a brand-new employee doesn’t have any sick leave and they are affected in any shape, form or fashion by COVID-19,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “This leave will cover them one time, up to 10 days or 40 hours of compensation for having to be out on any COVID-related incident.”
Edwards stressed that unlike earlier emergency paid-leave acts, this will come out of the pocket of the school system and not a state or federal government agency.
“This is what the division is offering, not the federal government,” said Edwards.
