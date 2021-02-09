The Meherrin Regional Library has been named as a recipient of the COVID CARES IMLS 2020 Subgrant through the Library of Virginia and IMLS (Institute of Museum and Library Services). The award of $38,798 will help the Meherrin Regional Library at both the Brunswick County Library, Lawrenceville and Richardson Memorial Library, Emporia implement items and initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant project will include installed self-checkout kiosks, WiFi extenders for parking areas, mobile hand washing stations, additional online content to promote virtual learning, mobile hotspots for check out, and book carts for item quarantine, sneeze barriers at Brunswick, water fountain/bottle filler at Richardson Memorial, and other miscellaneous supplies to support the initiative. For more information concerning this subgrant, contact Library Director Becky Walker at (434) 848-2418.
“The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities,” Walker stated.
To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook <http://www.facebook.com/USIMLS> and Twitter <http://www.twitter.com/us_imls>.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.