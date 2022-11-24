The Riparian Woman’s Club was honored to have Bill Leslie as guest speaker at the November meeting. The award-winning journalist and internationally-acclaimed musician and composer is also a veteran anchorman and environmental reporter for WRAL Television in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has produced more than a dozen documentaries including “Troubled Rivers” which won the National Society of Professional Journalists Distinguished Public Service Award.
Famed cellist Yo-Ya Ma called Leslie “one of the greats in modern Celtic music”. His orchestral composition Tall Ships was named the official song of the 2006 American Parade of Sail featuring majestic ships from around the world.
Leslie is a popular storyteller and author of a book featuring his father’s watercolors of Western North Carolina. His hobbies include pickleball, photography and visiting national parks.
Leslie was recently inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
