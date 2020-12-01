Many were relieved when the Emporia Jaycees 7 p.m. Christmas parade up Main St. received approval. That only covered half of the annual event festivities.
Late last week, the other half received approval. Cookies with Santa at Bon Secours Mercy Health Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center is a go. Once the Christmas parade’s final leg comes to a conclusion, youth get the opportunity to receive goody bags full of treats.
The pandemic is forcing changes to Cookies with Santa. The jolly fellow will not have children sit on his knee to recite their Christmas gift hopes. Instead, employees of the hospital will pass out goody bags to children in a drive-thru format.
Nancy Rose, executive director of the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce, is excited about the efforts to bring the events to the community.
“While many surrounding communities have canceled their parades for this year, the good work of Emporia Police Chief, Rick Pinksaw, Emporia City Manager, William Johnson, City of Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator, Mike Rae, Jaycees President Brian Morris and Jaycees member, Mark Mitchell have made the Emporia-Greensville Christmas Parade 2020 a reality,” Rose said. “It is also exciting to share that our local hospital, Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center will provide Christmas cookies after the parade as they have so graciously done for many years.”
Due to the pandemic, there will be no people marching in the Christmas parade. There will be vehicles and floats in the procession to entertain the crowd. Rose said spectators are asked to remain in their cars to view the parade. Once again, Santa is the grand marshal and will ride on the back of a Greensville Volunteer Fire Department truck.
The parade line-up begins on Laurel St. near Greensville County High School.
The parade starts at 7 p.m., and yes — now it will be followed by a Cookies with Santa finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.