According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a 43-year-old man, was apprehended after a July 4 high-speed chase that began in Sussex County ended in Greensville County. The man was identified as 43-year-old John Alonzo Roach.
Roach is wanted out of Petersburg for malicious bodily injury and firearm possession/transport by a convicted felon.
At 8:04 p.m., a VSP trooper attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Odyssey with an expired inspection sticker on Route 301 South in Sussex County. The driver led the trooper on a chase before stopping the vehicle in Greensville County in the vicinity of Wyatt Mill Road and Allen Mill Road.
Roach fled on foot and was apprehended near the Greensville Correctional Center.
"With the assistance of Southampton Sheriff's Office K-9 units, Roach was located and placed under arrest," Anaya said.
Roach was charged with no operator's license, felony eluding, trespass on state property, and expired inspection.
