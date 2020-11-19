From the members of the Board of Directors , volunteers and pastors of the Thomas Family Boots On The Ground Outreach Ministry; We thank God for all that has been accomplished.
We also say thank you to all who assisted with our 2020 Children’s Personal Hygiene Box (Jesus Loves You Box) giveaway. Because of the generous donations we were able to give out five laundry detergent- bleach sets, 20 Sensodyne toothpaste, 20 toothbrushes to the elderly, 65 hygiene boxes to children in Greensville County and 103 boxes to children in the City of Emporia, as well as the opportunity to pray for many of our children with social distancing.
The ministry itself, began its community outreach in October 2014. Shortly thereafter, in December 2014, we gave out the very first personal hygiene bags to children in need. This was birthed after a discussion with the Late Brother Richard Young, regarding the need of hygiene items for children. Young then called together some of the brothers from the community as well as members of Diamond Baptist Church and together they blessed the ministry with enough money to give 15 children personal hygiene bags with enough items that would last them for six months .
In 2015, Young, other men from the community and Sister Deborah Davis assisted the ministry to give to children who resided in the mobile home park adjacent to Race Inn Convenience Store (now Marathon), residents of Briggs and Clay Streets 36 hygiene bags, backpacks filled with school supplies and a cookout. Also, Apostle Dr. Doretha Allen, pastor of Berean Light Ministries and Reverend Charles Jones, pastor of Diamond Baptist Church came and blessed the children for the 2015 school year.
In 2016 the ministry and the family of Young together coordinated the children’s personal hygiene bags give-away, in with a larger ministry giveaway at The Hope Fest, which was held at Veterans Park.
From 2017 to 2019, we have participated in The National Night Out by giving out a total of 270 Bags for the children and three crock pots for college students, which also included personal hygiene items.
This year we were blessed to meet new faces in the community like Coach Chris Rodgers and his family.
Rodgers mentors and coaches a team that is called the Neighborhood Ballers. The team has 15 teenage boys and four teenage girls. If you wish to check them out, you all are welcome to meet them at Steel Fab Parking Lot, Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
