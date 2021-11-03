The new Down to Earth Boutique in Emporia celebrated its grand opening last month. Owner Evette Wyche-Bailey started the business with one goal in mind.
“My hopes…are to get more affordable clothing for plus-sized women out there, to let them know that there are clothes that can fit them and that they are more than valuable to the world,” said Wyche-Bailey. “A lot of people overlook plus-sized women because of their size, but there are clothes that will fit them.”
In addition to clothing for “plus-sized” women, Down to Earth also features hats, purses, candles, and jewelry.
Wyche-Bailey plans to expand her business into Norfolk if the first location in Emporia is a success.
The new store is located on Halifax Street, in the same building as Q-Mac Hair Salon. Its regular business hours will be Tuesday through Friday at 4-7 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.