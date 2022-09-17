Lawrenceville, Virginia (September 9. 2022) – The Omicron Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc., announces Omega’s annual International High School Essay Contest. The essay contest is one of the annual mandated programs of the Fraternity. The local essay winners will be announced during the annual “Omega Achievement Week” festivities that are scheduled for November 13-21, 2022.
The essay contest is a continuing commitment of OMEGA to provide financial assistance to students with financial resources to pay for college. The essay contest is open to all college-bound high school seniors in the counties of Brunswick, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Nottaway.
The local first place essay will receive a $1000 scholarship award; second and third place winners will receive $500 and $250, respectively. The winning essay will be forwarded for inclusion into regional and hopefully, national competitions where scholarship awards may total up to $5000.
Students may obtain a copy of the rules for the essay contest by contacting their high school guidance counselor or high school principal. The subject for this year’s essay is:
A world crisis has caused a paradigm shift for health disparities
and social justice; what are your suggestions for positive change?
All essays must be postmarked and mailed to Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc., P. O. Box 155, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868 or emailed no later than midnight, October 16, 2022. Questions related to the essay contest should be directed to William Herrington at 434-848-2803 or whh15@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.