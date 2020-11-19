While everyone is busy running around getting ready for the holidays, the Emporia Jaycees are working behind the season to make the season possible for those in need.
Every holiday season, the Jaycees work with the Department of Social Services to give families in the community a Christmas miracle. The Jaycees shop for goods and clothes and receive canned food donations to deliver to the families selected. And even with the COVID-19 pandemic surging across the nation, the organization is doing everything they can to make this a Christmas to remember.
“A majority of our yearly fundraising depicts how many families we’re able to adopt each year,” said club president Brian Morris. “It is an extremely humbling experience and it makes the fundraising we do extremely important. We’re fortunate that even with COVID, we’re still able to adopt some families this year and keep that tradition going strong.”
This year, the Jaycees will sponsor two families with their fundraiser.
Greensville Elementary School students usually participate in the giving by holding a canned food drive. However, students are at home receiving virtual instruction so classes will not be able to donate.
Morris admits that the pandemic has been an obstacle for the organization to overcome.
“This year has definitely been a struggle,” Morris said. “I’m hoping next year we can have a close to normal year as far as fundraising goes. I’m looking into other ways we can help within the community. I would love to get some new chapters started in the areas around us.”
The Emporia Jaycees are one of 12 chapters in Virginia, and the fourth largest by number of members. Morris says the group has seen an influx of young adults join in the last year, which is a great sign for things to come. He hopes to be able to resume recruiting events in 2021.
Morris said with the help of the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, the annual Christmas Parade is still proceeding as planned on Dec. 4. Groups wanting to participate can register between now and the day before the parade.
“We’re extremely fortunate and thankful to serve an area so willing to help non-profits during this pandemic.”
